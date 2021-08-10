Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man arrested for bid to kill daughter, staging son’s death to bring back estranged wife
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man arrested for bid to kill daughter, staging son’s death to bring back estranged wife

Police officers said that complainant Suchita Gaud told them that her brother was an alcoholic who used to assault his wife and children
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:11 AM IST

The Kurar police on Sunday arrested a man for trying to kill his 13-year-old daughter and staging the death of his eight-year-old son to bring back his estranged wife from her village.

Police officers said that complainant Suchita Gaud told them that her brother was an alcoholic who used to assault his wife and children. She told police that two years ago, Ajay’s wife left for her village and did not return. On Sunday, Gaud called his wife and informed her that their son had died and daughter had committed suicide.

The officers said that he sent his wife a picture of their son’s framed photo with a garland on it and covered him in a white bedsheet. He then made his daughter climb on a bucket and put a noose hanging from the ceiling fan around her neck. He then allegedly tried to kill the girl by pushing the bucket away, but she started to scream that she did not want to die. Hearing her cries, neighbours gathered outside the house and broke open the door. They contacted the Kurar police and reported the incident.

Prakash Bele, senior police inspector of Kurar police station, said they have rescued the children. “We have arrested Gaud on charges of attempt to murder, assault and threatening under sections 307, 323, 507(2) of the Indian Penal Code,” Bele said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.