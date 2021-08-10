Mumbai: Man arrested for bid to kill daughter, staging son’s death to bring back estranged wife

The Kurar police on Sunday arrested a man for trying to kill his 13-year-old daughter and staging the death of his eight-year-old son to bring back his estranged wife from her village.

Police officers said that complainant Suchita Gaud told them that her brother was an alcoholic who used to assault his wife and children. She told police that two years ago, Ajay’s wife left for her village and did not return. On Sunday, Gaud called his wife and informed her that their son had died and daughter had committed suicide.

The officers said that he sent his wife a picture of their son’s framed photo with a garland on it and covered him in a white bedsheet. He then made his daughter climb on a bucket and put a noose hanging from the ceiling fan around her neck. He then allegedly tried to kill the girl by pushing the bucket away, but she started to scream that she did not want to die. Hearing her cries, neighbours gathered outside the house and broke open the door. They contacted the Kurar police and reported the incident.

Prakash Bele, senior police inspector of Kurar police station, said they have rescued the children. “We have arrested Gaud on charges of attempt to murder, assault and threatening under sections 307, 323, 507(2) of the Indian Penal Code,” Bele said.