Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man dies after his bike collided with speeding car

Mumbai: Man dies after his bike collided with speeding car

mumbai news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Chembur Police Officials on Sunday said that in a CCTV footage they found an SUV which came in front of the bike.

Both the vehicles collided and the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident. (ANI)
Both the vehicles collided and the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A man lost his life in an accident that took place in Mumbai's Chembur when his bike collided with a speeding car.

Chembur Police Officials on Sunday said that in a CCTV footage they found an SUV which came in front of the bike. They added as both the vehicles collided and the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident. Also, the car owner didn't stop at the place and fled.

Police said that they got the information regarding the accident and they reached the spot as soon as possible. They took the person to the nearest hospital where he died during treatment.

Also Read | 5 months on, 48-year-old injured in SpiceJet turbulence accident dies

Chembur Police has got the car's number plate details and has filed a case under various sections and further action is being taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out