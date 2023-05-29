Man shot dead in broad daylight in Kandivali

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by an unidentified assailant in Kandivali west on Sunday morning. HT Image

The deceased identified as Manoj Akash Chauhan was a resident of Laljipada slum and worked in an imitation jewellery shop.

According to the police, the shooting took place at around 7.55am on the link road in Laljipada.

In a CCTV footage, the assailant was seen walking behind Chauhan, who was wearing a t-shirt and shorts, and later took out a firearm and shot him from a distance of 4-5 feet. The shooter fled towards the old link road near Atharva College.

Locals rushed Chauhan to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Chauhan stayed with his elder brother in the house of his maternal uncle. Their families and uncle were in their village in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Chauhan’s brother told the police that before going to work, Chauhan used to visit the public toilet, but since it was Sunday, he was going towards the saloon.

Ajay Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11), said, “Investigations so far revealed that a firearm was used in the crime. The reason behind the incident is still unknown.”

The Kandivali police have registered a case. They are in the process of identifying the eyewitnesses and scanning CCTV cameras to see if they captured the movement of the assailant.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the deceased said that Chauhan did not have any enemies.