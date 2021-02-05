Mumbai: Mangrove cell to act against debris dumping in Mahul following complaints

The state mangrove cell on Thursday visited Mahul in Chembur and found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land. The visit was sparked by complaints by environmental activists of debris dumping and illegal construction on the protected land.

“Following complaints from various agencies, our team visited the Mahul site on Thursday. We found debris dumped along the border of the forest. Some temporary structures have also been set up,” said Neenu Somaraj, deputy conservator of forest (mangrove cell).

Somaraj said the mangrove cell will hold a meeting with the collector, revenue officials and the state forest department. “We will soon take action on the matter. Since the land belongs to the state government, we have to discuss with all stakeholders and decide on joint action on the restoration of the mangroves and wetlands. All the debris will be removed. We are also constructing a boundary wall that will protect the mangroves from further destruction,” Somaraj added.

On Wednesday, Vanashakti, a non-government organisation (NGO), wrote to the state government and the mangroves cell, highlighting ‘extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul’.

Citing that Vanashakti had documented the destruction, Stalin D, founder of the NGO, said, “Close to 700 truckloads of debris and mud has been dumped on mangroves and wetlands in an area of around 10 acres or more. At some locations, the dumped material is over 15 metres high. Construction pillars are also coming up on the reclamation. Illegal road admeasuring almost half a kilometre has been made by dumping debris on Mangroves near SRA building.”

Stalin has demanded that the state forest department take control of all mangroves and buffer zones in Mahul with immediate effect, in line with the Bombay High Court (HC) order.

In 2005, in an interim order, the HC had directed all mangrove areas on government land to be handed over to the forest department. HC reiterated its order on September 18, 2018. However, while district bodies are yet to hand over 1,592.8-hectare area (ha), state agencies such as JNPT have failed to transfer approximately 1,147 ha to the forest department falling under their jurisdiction.

In December last year, Vanashakti had issued contempt notices to all Konkan district collectors, Konkan divisional commissioner, and state agency Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for failing to hand over mangrove land under their jurisdiction to the Maharashtra forest department. In January this year, Vanashakti filed a petition in HC seeking immediate transfer of all mangrove lands to the forest department.