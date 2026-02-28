Mumbai mayor's 'expensive' watch sparks chatter, she clarifies: 'Just a Rs16,000 Michael Kors'

A watch on Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde’s wrist set social media buzzing this week, with speculation over whether she was sporting an expensive luxury brand. However, on Friday, Tawde addressed the chatter head-on, saying the accessory in question was simply a birthday gift from her children and far from extravagant. ‘Not interested in brands’: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on watch controversy (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, the Mayor said she does not attach importance to brands.

“I'm not interested in any brand--whether it's a watch, a saree, or any decorative item. I only know one thing: I want to serve the Mumbaikars. This is a very simple watch. My children gifted it to me on my birthday. I didn't even know what company it was from,” news agency ANI quoted Tawde as saying.

She stressed that her focus remains on public service rather than personal style.

‘Just a ₹ 15-16 thousand watch’ As the online discussion continued, Tawde said she checked with her daughter about the brand after being repeatedly asked about it.

According to her, it turned out to be a Michael Kors watch priced at around ₹15,000–16,000.

“I asked my daughter about the brand of the watch, she told me it is a watch of the brand Michael Kors, but it's just a ₹15-16-thousand-rupee watch. So I don't know what brand you've been talking about since yesterday,” she added.

Her remarks came amid widespread speculation online about the watch she was seen wearing during recent public appearances.

Meeting on fake birth certificate allegations The controversy unfolded on the same day Tawde chaired a joint meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to discuss allegations that fake birth certificates were being issued to Bangladeshis and others.

The meeting was convened at the request of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Police officials and officers from the registration department were present, and Somaiya also attended the discussion.

Tawde was elected Mayor of the BMC on February 11 in an uncontested election. Sanjay Ghadi was elected Deputy Mayor unopposed.

A senior BJP corporator, Tawde represents Ward 132 (N-Ward, Ghatkopar) in the municipality.

(With ANI inputs)