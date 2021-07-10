Mumbai mega block: Train services to be affected for 5 hours on Sunday. All you need to know

There will be a major block of five hours starting from 10.35am to 3.35pm on Sunday on Up and Down harbour lines, between Mahim and Andheri, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Mumbai division of Western Railways informed on Friday. Both Central and Western Railways will be on a five-hour jumbo block on Sunday to carry out engineering and maintenance work, as per the IRCTC help portal.

During the block, all harbour services towards Central Railways and some services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled, as per the authorities.

"On Sunday dt-11/07/21, a major block of 5 hours from 10:35hrs to 15:35hrs on UP and DN Harbour lines, between Mahim and Andheri will be taken. During the block all Harbour services towards Central Railway, and some services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled," the DRM, Mumbai central, Western Railways tweeted.

All you need to know:

Down slow/semi-fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43am to 3.46pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan starting, stopping at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations. These will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind the schedule, according to IRCTC.

Up slow/semi-fast services that will leave Kalyan from 10.37am to 3.51pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund, these will also halt at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will then be re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund. The trains will be 10 minutes behind the schedule.

All Up and Down slow services leaving/arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal between 11am to 5pm will also be 10 minutes behind schedule in its operations.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34am to 4.47pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.02am to 4.43pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53am to 3.20pm and same services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.10am to 4.58pm will also be suspended.

During the block, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8).

Harbour line passengers can travel through Main Line and Western Railways from 10am to 6pm during the block duration.