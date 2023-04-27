Technical glitch disrupts Metro-1 services for second time in a week

Mumbai: The services on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 on Wednesday were disrupted – for the second time in a week – after a technical glitch held up a train at Asalpha for almost 45 minutes. HT Image

According to Mumbai Metro One (MMO) officials, the electrical converter unit developed a fault due to a bird which dropped an external wire on the overhead power cable. The incident happened around 4.45pm at Asalpha station when the train was going towards Versova.

After the technical glitch, chaos erupted at the station and passengers claimed MMO authorities failed to control the crowd at the station, platforms and trains which were delayed as well by 15 to 20 minutes.

“Services were delayed owing to a fault in the electrical converter unit of a train which was withdrawn from service and normal services resumed from 5:30pm. Six trains were cancelled. However, we ran additional services,” said an MMO spokesperson.

On April 18, metro services were affected owing to a technical failure at Saki Naka station.