Technical glitch disrupts Metro-1 services for second time in a week

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2023 12:21 AM IST

According to Mumbai Metro One (MMO) officials, the electrical converter unit developed a fault due to a bird which dropped an external wire on the overhead power cable. The incident happened around 4.45pm at Asalpha station when the train was going towards Versova.

Mumbai: The services on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 on Wednesday were disrupted – for the second time in a week – after a technical glitch held up a train at Asalpha for almost 45 minutes.

HT Image
HT Image

After the technical glitch, chaos erupted at the station and passengers claimed MMO authorities failed to control the crowd at the station, platforms and trains which were delayed as well by 15 to 20 minutes.

“Services were delayed owing to a fault in the electrical converter unit of a train which was withdrawn from service and normal services resumed from 5:30pm. Six trains were cancelled. However, we ran additional services,” said an MMO spokesperson.

On April 18, metro services were affected owing to a technical failure at Saki Naka station.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
