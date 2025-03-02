Mumbai: The city’s first underground metro rail, the Metro 3 (Aqua Line), is set to expand its reach into the island city by April 10. The extension will enable passengers to travel in air-conditioned comfort along a 22-km underground corridor from Aarey to Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli) for a one-way fare of just ₹60. This development is expected to significantly boost connectivity and ease traffic congestion in key areas of Mumbai. Mumbai Metro 3 to reach Worli by April 10

With this extension, the Aarey-Worli route will introduce six new metro stations (SEE BOX), adding to the ten currently operational between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The route will provide commuters with a much-needed alternative to the traffic-heavy stretches of Lady Jamshedji Road and Dr Annie Besant Road, offering a seamless journey through bustling neighbourhoods such as Dharavi, Dadar and Siddhivinayak. Additionally, it will enhance access to vital business hubs, including SEEPZ, MIDC, Andheri-Kurla Road, BKC, and Worli, while improving connectivity to residential areas and major religious landmarks like St Michael’s Church, Hazrat Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi’s shrine, Shitaladevi Temple, and Siddhivinayak Temple.

The first phase of Metro 3 was inaugurated on October 5, 2024, and opened to the public two days later. The upcoming extension aligns with the Maharashtra government’s ambitious 100-day plan, announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 9, 2024. A senior Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official confirmed that efforts are in full swing to meet the April deadline. “The second phase opening is in line with the government’s 100-day plan. We are working diligently to achieve this target,” the official stated.

Final safety clearances underway

Metro 3’s second phase had already received approval from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), eliminating the need for repeated testing. Currently, the focus is on securing an Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate—an essential step before the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) can inspect the stretch. As part of the preparations, MMRC has commenced train movement between Dharavi and Acharya Atre Chowk.

“We expect the CMRS visit by the end of March and have initiated the final clearance application process,” the official added.

Expansion of third phase

Since its launch, Metro 3’s first phase has recorded a total ridership of 26,63,379 across 29,162 trips, averaging approximately 19,600 passengers daily. The entire 33.5-km corridor, stretching from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, is projected to be fully operational by July 2025. A key milestone was reached on February 28 with the successful trial run of the final 10.99-km stretch to Cuffe Parade.

As the April extension nears completion, Mumbai commuters say they eagerly anticipate improved intra-city transit, reduced road congestion, and faster travel times across the city’s commercial and residential districts.