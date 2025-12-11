Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai Metro tickets now available on 14+ apps

Ateeq Shaikh
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 05:42 am IST

Mumbai's metro system expands digital ticketing with Metro Lines 2A and 7 joining existing services, allowing purchases via multiple apps.

MUMBAI: The city’s digital commute options are set for a major expansion, with Metro Lines 2A and 7 soon joining Metro 1 and Metro 3 in offering paperless ticketing across more than a dozen mobile applications.

Metro 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar) and the newly opened underground Metro 3 are operated by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). Metro 2A and 7, which run from Dahisar to Gundavali, come under the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

An MMMOCL official said the “formal launch” of multi-app ticketing for Metro 2A and 7 was announced in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

At present, tickets for the two elevated lines can be bought only via MetroOne and WhatsApp. Once the new system goes live, commuters will be able to book rides through a wide pool of apps including EaseMyTrip, RedBus, Tummoc, Yatri, ConfirmTkt, Highway Delite, Ixigo, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), Navi, OneTicket, RedRail, Tripozo and Vodafone Idea. PayTM, Uber and Rapido are expected to join shortly.

The move follows all three metro operators integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which enables mobility services to be discovered and transacted across multiple apps instead of restricting commuters to a single platform.

The expansion is expected to cover more corridors over the next few months. Once segments of Metro Lines 2B, 4, 4A and 9 open for passenger services, their ticketing systems too will be made available across these digital platforms.

On Tuesday, MMOPL announced a fresh tie-up with Uber to sell Metro 1’s Blue Line tickets on the ride-hailing app. Paperless tickets for Metro 1 are already available on its website and on platforms such as Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, OneTicket, Yatri, NAVI, Ixigo, Tripozo, RedBus, PayTM and PhonePe.

Announcing the integration, the MMOPL CEO said: “Our goal is to make metro travel as effortless and accessible as possible. Bringing Mumbai Metro One ticketing onto the Uber app is another step toward a smarter, digitally empowered commute.”

For the underground Metro 3, digital tickets are being sold on MetroConnect3, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), OneTicket, RedBus, Tummoc and Yatri.

Where to buy digital metro tickets

-Metro 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar)

Website, Uber, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, OneTicket, Yatri, NAVI, Ixigo, Tripozo, RedBus, PayTM, PhonePe

-Metro 2A & 7 (Dahisar–Gundavali)

MetroOne, WhatsApp, EaseMyTrip, RedBus, Tummoc, Yatri, ConfirmTkt, Highway Delite, Ixigo, Miles & Kilometres (Telegram), Navi, OneTicket, RedRail, Tripozo, Vodafone Idea

Coming soon: PayTM, Uber, Rapido

-Metro 3 (Aarey–BKC–Cuffe Parade)

MetroConnect3, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (Telegram), OneTicket, RedBus, Tummoc, Yatri

