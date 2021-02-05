Mumbai: Nirav Modi’s sister, brother-in-law move court to dismiss NBWs
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s sister and a Belgian national Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta, a British national, approached the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued for their arrest.
The two were declared as approvers in connection with the money laundering case registered against Modi in connection with the ₹13,500-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB). Modi is a prime accused in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case, claimed that Modi has diverted around ₹1,201.18 crore (USD 175.1 million) through Purvi. The agency had made Purvi and Maiank accused in the case and sought to issue NBWs against the two.
The couple moved the special PMLA court for cancellation of the warrants against them on the grounds that they have now become approvers in the case.
The court has asked ED to reply to their plea by February 11.
ED, in its charge sheet, claimed that Purvi was an active participant in the generation of proceeds of crime and the activity of money laundering. It further claimed that Purvi was a director in Dubai and Hongkong-based companies which received funds obtained through letters of understandings issued by PNB in favour of Modi’s firms.
Purvi has, however, maintained that she had no knowledge of the transactions. In a response filed before the designated court which is hearing ED’s plea for confiscation of Modi’s properties, she claimed she had nothing to do with the alleged proceeds of crime.
