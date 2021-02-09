Mumbai: No bail for man booked for sexual abuse of 5 kids
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) court has recently ordered to expedite the trial of man booked for sexually assaulting five children from Wadala in 2018.
The special court rejected the bail application of the 20-year-old man observing that he may continue to abuse more children if he was released on bail.
The court, however, asked the prosecution to expedite the trial and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the court for the next hearing.
The accused had claimed that the children described the suspect as a man around 40 years of age, while the accused is just 20 years old. The defence had pleaded that the accused was falsely implicated in the case and was himself a victim of circumstances.
The prosecution had claimed that he had ravished five boys by showing them naked pictures, as well as committed unnatural sex with them. He had also threatened them that he would upload the photos online. The prosecution has also claimed that the victims have identified the accuses as the same person who abused them during the test identification parade.
The court noted that his earlier bail pleas were also rejected, and there is no change in circumstance. Further, the court noted that the trial against him was stuck because of the lockdown.
“On merits, there are serious allegations against the accused that he has done unnatural sex with five boys. So, this is not the case where the accused can be enlarged on bail in view of the act done by him. Accused and all the five boys are residing in the same locality,” the court observed while rejecting bail application of the accused.
