Mumbai on red alert for two days, heavy rains likely for next 48 hours

Mumbai, as with the rest of the Konkan coast, has been placed under the ‘red’ category storm warning alert for the next two days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is expected to experience heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. With the formation of a low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal, and the resulting pressure gradient, westerly winds of increasing strength are likely to draw moisture over the Konkan coast.

“Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal & adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka during 11th to 15th June, 2021,” the IMD stated in its press release on Friday.

An offshore monsoon trough persists off the Konkan coast, along with a cyclonic circulation in the west-central Arabian Sea. There is another monsoon trough persisting from above the cyclonic circulation extending central parts of the Konkan region as well.

Under the “push and pull” effect of the cyclonic circulation and the low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon troughs will dispense widespread rain and thundershowers over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Mumbai received 107mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, as per the AWS at Santacruz, of which 76.5mm was received after 5:30 pm on Friday.

The total rainfall received by the city so far this June comes to 641mm, surpassing the season average of 505mm. This is also 459% more than the normal rainfall for the period between June 1 and June 12, which is 114.8mm, as per the IMD data.

Over the next few hours, showers above the city are expected to intensify and remain heavy till at least Monday morning. With intermittent hours of relief, heavy rainfall also remains a strong possibility till at least Tuesday. Mumbai remains under an ‘orange’ category storm warning for June 14 and June 15