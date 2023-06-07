Three held for snatching Tanzanian woman’s bag with $5,400

MUMBAI: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a Tanzanian national and fleeing with her bag containing valuables worth around ₹5.40 lakh, which included US$5,400 and iPhone 13 Max Pro in Colaba last week. two accused on a bike snatched her handbag and fled.

The incident occurred on June 1 around 10pm when 47-year-old complainant, Rahima Alwardi, along with her husband, daughter and daughter-in-law were returning to their hotel after dinner. When they reached Merry Weather Road, two accused on a bike snatched her handbag and fled.

The two bike-borne accused then handed the bag over to the third accused, who then made away with the loot. The police said that the accused have converted the US dollars into Indian currency.

The arrested trio are Arafat Chaudhary, 26, Saif Khan, 21, Fahim Shaikh, 26. They are friends and are residents of Mumbra. A police officer said, “As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the accused are not habitual criminals, but we are checking to see if they have a criminal record.”

One of the accused worked as a driver in Colaba and was familiar with the area, the other worked in a garage and the third worked as a helper with a carpenter, said the officer.

The Colaba police registered a case of robbery and formed teams along with Cuffe Parade police. They checked the footages of CCTV cameras and found the accused on some of them. However, their faces were not clear.

The police then took the help of the cyber team and identified the trio and arrested them from Mumbra.

“We have seized the mobiles phones of the accused and some of the cash and the vehicle which was used in commission of the crime. We are trying to recover the remaining cash and the investigation is on,” said a police officer.