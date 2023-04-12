As temperature rises, power demand soars in state

Mumbai: With temperatures soaring, the demand for power across the state, including Mumbai, increased. HT Image

Shashank Jevalikar, executive director of the state load dispatch centre, said that the demand had crossed 3,600 MW in the city on Monday. The same was 3,200 MW last week.

The demand is all set to cross 24,500 MW in the state this year. This excludes areas that get supply from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited and Tata Power.

Vijay Singhal, managing director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, said, “We are fully prepared for summer and have made short-term purchases. Two days ago, the demand had shot up to 23,900 MW per day. Last year, the peak demand was 24,150 MW per day and this year, it is expected to shoot past 24,500 MW. We have prepared for additional power generation too.’’

Singhal, however, said that there is a slight reduction in demand in the last two days again due to heavy downpour in some areas.

Vinayak Kamat, assistant general manager of BEST, said, “Last week, the demand in BEST area was 725 MW and this week it is 820 MW.’’

While an official of Adani Electricity said that on Tuesday, the demand was 1,900 MW, which has been highest in the season. Last year, it crossed 2,000 MW. The demand in the city will cross 2,000 MW this year too.

Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “On April 11, our peak demand exceeded 1,900 MW. The same is expected to go up further as more customers are opting for our services due to lower tariff rates. We are well equipped with required network infrastructure and power contracts to meet the rising demand of the customers.”

An energy department officer said that the demand has increased due to an increase in AC usage. “We have observed that the demand for ACs has increased even in semi-urban areas,” he said.