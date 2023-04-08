Passenger associations meet CR authorities for the first time since lockdown

Mumbai: For the first time after the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, various rail passenger associations met Central Railway (CR) authorities on Thursday to discuss pressing issues. HT Image

The primary discussion was concerning the delays of local trains, especially during morning peak hours when long-distance trains are also merged into the system. They also discussed the much-needed improvements in train operations between Thane-Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara routes.

At least 10-12 different rail passenger associations met the CR officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) office. The rail passengers who arrived from different parts of the city said that the meeting went on for 30 minutes or so after they waited for more than 90 minutes or so for it to begin.

“On priority for all of us (rail commuter associations) was segregation of both slow and fast lines for local trains. Despite there being 5-6 lines on Kalyan-Kurla LTT stretch, the long-distance trains continue to operate on fast lines on which local trains also ply,” said Siddesh Desai, member, of Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh.

The passenger associations claim that this has left out the scope of adding more local train services that could have been helpful. “When Thane-Diva’s fifth and sixth lines were added, it was with the purpose of segregation of long distance with local trains. However, this hasn’t happened fully. We have been demanding shuttle services from Thane to Karjat/Kasara for the past several years which haven’t seen the light of day yet,” said Lata Argade of Upanagriya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.

“When authorities have space to operate Vande Bharat trains, why can’t they add more local train services?” questioned a passenger representative. They have asked the rail authorities to avoid running long-distance trains in the morning peak hours.

The CR officials, on the other hand, claimed that over the years many development works have taken place. A presentation was also made showcasing the several initiatives of strengthening infrastructure and executing various measures for passengers through amenities, facilities, new line electrification or doubling, which have been done. From April 2022 – March 2023, Central Railway completed a record 257km of doubling and multi-tracking.

“The capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome traffic congestion and help in smooth train operations. With a focus on safety, passenger amenities we have targeted to boost rail infrastructure and make the Railways network future-ready,” said a CR official.

One such infrastructure development work will take place this weekend when a special block will be implemented by the Central Railway. They will be launching girders for the dedicated freight corridor project, between Kopar and Thakurli on the night of April 8-9 from 1.30am-5am.

Simultaneous works on launching girders for a new road overbridge at Titwala will also take place. Due to this few train services will be cancelled.