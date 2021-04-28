Mumbai records 3,999 cases, 59 deaths

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 3,999 Covid-19 cases, the lowest reported in a day since over a month ago. On March 23, Mumbai reported 3,514 new Covid-19 cases. On March 24, Mumbai reported 5,190 cases, marking the start of the upward trend of cases. The highest number of cases reported so far in Mumbai in a single day is 11,206 cases on April 4, 2021.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 59 Covid deaths. The total case tally has gone up to 635,483 and the toll to 12,920. There are 68,603 active cases in the city at present. Tuesday’s number of cases is also a result of 30,428 Covid-19 tests conducted in Mumbai, on Monday, with a positivity rate of 13.14%. This is in comparison to 23,650 tests conducted on March 22, that reflected March 23rd’s cases.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai, the highest number of Covid-19 cases have been reported in the age group between 30 and 39 years - 118,749, which contribute to 18% of the total cases, and the highest number of deaths have been reported in the age group of 60 to 69 years - 3,660, which contribute 28% to the total number of deaths due to Covid-19, according to data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This age-wise bifurcation is available for 627,657 cases and 12,783 deaths, figures until April 25, 2021 show:

The age group of 0 to 9 years contributes to 1.6% (10,448 cases) of the total cases reported in the pandemic so far; 10 to 19 years contributes to 4.3% (27,124 cases) of the total number of cases; 20 to 29 years contributes to 15% (94,645 cases) of the total cases; 40 to 49 years contributes to 17.3% (108,841) of the total cases; 50 to 59 years contributes to 17.2% (108,123 cases) of the total cases; 60 to 69 years contributes to 12% (76,136 cases) of the total cases; 70 to 79 years contributes to 6.5% (40,864 cases) of the total cases; 80 to 89 years contributes to 2.2% (14,349 cases), and 90 years and above to 0.3% (2263 cases) of total Covid-19 cases.

However, the highest case fatality rate (CFR) - which is the number of deaths as a per cent of the total number of cases - has been reported in the age group of 80 to 89 years - 10.2%. This age group has reported a total of 1,472 deaths, and 14,349 Covid-19 cases.

The age group of 90 years and above has reported a CFR of 8.6%, with 196 and 2,263 cases. CFR in the age group of 70-79 years is 7.4%, which has reported 3044 deaths; followed by 4.8% in the age group of 60 to 69 years.

On the contrary, mortality in children is 0.16% in the age group of 0 to 9 years and 0.12% in the age group of 10 to 19 years.

Data available from October 2020, shows that the bulk of Mumbai’s Covid-19 patients were in the age group of 50 to 59 years - 45,779 cases, followed by 30 to 39 years - 42,433 cases. Until October 2020, the highest number of deaths were reported in the age group of 60 to 69 years - 2,789 deaths. The fatality rate was the highest in the age group of 70 to 79 years, which recorded 2,181 deaths of the total 17,009 cases, with a case fatality rate of 12.8%. This was followed by patients in the 60 to 69 age group, which recorded 2,789 deaths in 32,483 cases, with a case fatality rate of 8.5%.