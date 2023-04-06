Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai records Covid-19 death after 78 days

Mumbai records Covid-19 death after 78 days

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2023 12:15 AM IST

Mumbai records first Covid-19 death in 78 days. The 69-year-old male had comorbidities and was treated in multiple hospitals before passing away.

Mumbai: The city recorded a Covid-19 death, the first after 78 days (Jan 17). As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, the 69-year-old male deceased had comorbidities such as hypertension and hypothyroidism.

HT Image
HT Image

While BMC health official said his vaccination status is not known, he is said to have had fever, dry cough, breathlessness since March 15 and was treated in multiple hospitals.

“He tested positive on March 27 and was shifted to Sevenhills Hospital. He died of sepsis with cardiac shock, acute kidney injury and covid-19 infection,” said a BMC health official.

As per the civic body’s Covid-19 report, 221 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday out of which 204 patients are asymptomatic. There are 1,244 active cases in the city with 80 patients hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the state reported 569 new cases with two deaths, including one in Mumbai and the other in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The total number of active cases in the state is now 3,874.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said the civic body is following guidelines issued by the Centre and state. “We are sending the RTPCR positive samples for genome sequencing. We are also contact tracing positive patients,” she said.

While Satara district administration has made masking compulsory, Dr Gomare said they advice citizens to wear mask in crowded, poorly-ventilated places and in medical institutions.

“Citizens falling in high-risk category should be cautious and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like masking, cough hygiene and hand hygiene. If they have symptoms, they should consult a doctor and get tested,” she said.

death fever state doctor mumbai genome sequencing covid-19 hypertension hand hygiene bmc vaccination
