Mumbai: Signalling a gradual seasonal transition, Mumbai on Sunday recorded the highest temperatures in Maharashtra, with both day and night readings above normal levels. Mumbai records highest temp in state on Sunday

At Santacruz, the base observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city, the maximum temperature touched 35.2°C, 3.6 degrees above normal and the highest in the state. Colaba recorded a maximum of 33°C, 2.8 degrees above normal.

Unlike the recent spell of cool and pleasant mornings, temperatures across south Mumbai and the suburbs remained above 20°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature at Santacruz was 21°C, while Colaba recorded 22°C.

IMD officials attributed the warmer conditions to prevailing synoptic features. “Dry easterly winds over the region are delaying the onset of the sea breeze and lowering humidity levels. Additionally, an anti-cyclonic circulation is present near Mumbai and adjoining areas,” said a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai. “This marks a gradual transition period.”

The current weather pattern is expected to persist for the next day or two, after which temperatures may dip slightly. The IMD has forecast a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 35°C for Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 134, categorised as ‘moderate’. PM10 remained the primary pollutant at 23 of the city’s 28 monitoring stations. Kherwadi in Bandra East recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 202, while Powai registered a ‘satisfactory’ reading of 72.