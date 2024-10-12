Mumbai: The city has recorded the maximum number of road accidents for three consecutive years in Maharashtra, data from the state transport department has revealed. Mumbai records maximum number of road accidents for 3 consecutive years

Nationwide, Delhi leads in both the number of road accidents and fatalities. This is followed by Chennai, known for a high number of fatal accidents, Bengaluru and then Mumbai.

Figures collated from 2022, 2023 and 2024 between the months of January and August throw light on the rising graph. (SEE BOX) In 2022, the total number of road accidents in Mumbai stood at over 1,200 whereas in the last eight months of this year, the city saw 1,600 crashes. The good news is that fatalities have dropped from 240 deaths to 198 deaths.

According to the data, Mumbai, Pune Rural and Ahmednagar have logged more than 1,000 accidents between January and August. RTO officials attributed the numbers to the density of vehicles on the road. For instance, road accidents in Mumbai jumped from 1,294 in 2022 to 1,618 in 2023 during the eight months. In 2024, the figure stands at 1,619.

Currently, there are around 48 lakh vehicles registered in Mumbai’s four RTOs as compared to around 45 lakh in 2023 and 43 lakh in 2022. The average speed of vehicles is around 20-30 kmph, explaining the drop in fatalities despite the rise in the number of accidents.

Across the state, the number of accidents increased from 22,286 in 2022 to 23,428 in 2023 and 24,024 in 2024. The fatalities this year have dropped by 168 as against the January-August last year.