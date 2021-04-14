Mumbai reports 7,873 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

Mumbai reported 7,873 cases on Tuesday followed by 27 deaths taking the case tally to 535,264 and toll to 12,093. With this, the city’s daily positivity rate fell to 15.96% that was around 26% in the first week of April.

The city’s recovery rate is 81.44% with 435,953 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.25%. There are 86,098 active cases in the city.

As of Tuesday morning, 15,744 out of 19,534 hospital beds in Mumbai were occupied, while 3,790 were vacant. Mumbai has 2,598 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, of which 45 are vacant. Of the 1,306 ventilator beds, 12 are vacant. There are 10,051 oxygen beds in the city, of which 1,397 are vacant.

On Monday, Mumbai conducted 49,320 Covid-19 tests, which had a positivity rate of 15%. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 4,699,507 tests, having an average positivity rate of 11.22%. Positivity rate is the per cent of people who test positive for Covid-19 of the total number of tests conducted.

However, the BMC has opined that the number of cases in the city will stabilise by April 20 and the downfall of cases in the city will start falling from April 30. Further, in city 45,524 of citizens were vaccinated on Tuesday taking the total to 175,345,2. Of the 45,524 vaccinated on Tuesday, 1,165 were healthcare workers, 2,883 were frontline workers, 12,684 were senior citizens above age of 60 years and 28,792 were citizens between age of 45-59 years.

Meanwhile, Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city-based physician said, “Looking at the mortality increasing in the city, with bed occupancy increasing speedily, complete lockdown is the only solution. This considering the availability of ventilators and ICU beds has gone down drastically. Hence, in my opinion, strict restrictions are needed for the hour.”