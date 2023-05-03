With Gokhale bridge delayed, residents plan peaceful protest to highlight plight

Mumbai: Residents from Andheri East and West have decided to hold a peaceful protest on May 14 to voice out their plight that they are facing due to the delay in reopening the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. As per residents, the aim of the protest is to bring the issue to the notice of civic and political leaders. HT Image

With monsoon season close at hand, citizens are worried about the two nearest alternate routes (Andheri Subway and Capt. Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle) will lead to heavy jams in the area.

“We don’t want to fight. We have three elections coming up, so we want the people’s representatives to see our pain,” said Dinesh Mehta, an Andheri East resident, “More than a million people have been cut off from this East-West connectivity. Not just homes and offices, even educational institutions are affected, children have to suffer every day in traffic jams.”

Gokhale Bridge, which was shut on November 7, 2022, led to a huge public outcry, following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will open two lanes of the bridge before monsoons 2023. This commitment went for a toss when Andheri MLA Ameet Satam met BMC officials at the bridge on April 19 and said that the bridge can only get ready by November 2023 since the steel supply for the girders was disrupted.