Mumbai sees 11 new Covid-19 cases daily, May numbers surge past 340

MUMBAI: Mumbai is currently recording an average of 11 new Covid-19 cases daily, with 346 infections reported in May alone – a sharp rise from near-zero figures till last month. While most cases are mild and hospitalisations remain low, Maharashtra has reported six Covid-positive deaths in 2025, so far, all of them involving patients with serious comorbidities. In terms of testing, Maharashtra conducted 8,868 Covid-19 tests in this five-month period, with a positivity rate of 5.87%

Health experts urge caution, not panic, stressing that the virus is now endemic and should be managed with rational testing, timely care and continued protection of vulnerable groups.

Since January, Mumbai has reported a total of 352 cases, most of them emerging this month. On May 28 alone, Mumbai logged 36 new cases, underscoring a seasonal surge.

“This reflects the virus’s persistent presence and our need to adapt to its changing behaviour,” said a senior epidemiologist with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “COVID has not gone—it’s just quieter and more selective.”

Across Maharashtra, 521 cases have been reported between January 1 and May 28, a state-wide daily average of 3.5 cases. Thane has also seen a steady increase, with 12 new infections on May 28, bringing its active caseload to 72. Of these, 16 patients have been hospitalised, 45 are recovering in home isolation, and 10 have recovered. One death linked to comorbidities has been recorded during this period. “The clinical picture remains mild in the vast majority of cases,” according to an official with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). “We are ensuring timely diagnosis and isolation.”

In terms of testing, Maharashtra conducted 8,868 Covid-19 tests in this five-month period, with a positivity rate of 5.87%. Besides Mumbai and Thane, new cases on May 28 were reported from Pune (9), Navi Mumbai (4), Panvel (4), Pimpri-Chinchwad (3), Kalyan (2), Ahmednagar (2), and one case each from Raigad and Nagpur.

The state’s active case count stands at 383, with 132 recoveries documented since January. Despite the uptick, health authorities are not alarmed. Hospital admissions remain limited, and most patients are recovering within three to four days.

“There is no significant lung involvement or oxygen requirement in these patients,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chair of the National IMA COVID Task Force. “Symptoms are predominantly mild—fever, sore throat, body ache, fatigue. Most people don’t require antivirals or even clinical intervention beyond supportive care.”

Maharashtra has reported six Covid-positive deaths in 2025, so far, averaging one death approximately every 24 days. All six individuals had serious underlying conditions. “In these cases, Covid was a precipitating factor, not the primary cause of death,” explained an infectious disease specialist at a Mumbai tertiary hospital.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued an advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant without resorting to panic. “Covid is now endemic. It flares when immunity wanes or when a new variant circulates,” said Dr Jayadevan. “What we need is rational testing, symptom-guided treatment, and continued focus on protecting at-risk populations.” He also warned against the misuse of antibiotics. “This is a viral illness—antibiotics are ineffective and only worsen antimicrobial resistance,” he said.

With the monsoon approaching and the likelihood of a seasonal increase in respiratory illnesses, health experts are advising the public to wear masks in crowded places, avoid self-medication, and seek timely medical consultation if symptoms persist. “We’ve learnt how to live with this virus,” said a senior health official. “It still targets the vulnerable, but we are no longer powerless—preparedness, not panic, is what matters now.”