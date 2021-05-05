Mumbai sees 2,554 new cases; active cases dip

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 covid-19 cases and 62 deaths, taking the tally to 661,175, and toll to 13,434.

For the second day in a row, Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases. On Monday, Mumbai had recorded 2,624 cases, lowest since March 17, when it reported 2,377 cases. The testing was much low compared to previous days. Mumbai on Monday conducted 29,706 tests, lower than the average number of tests it conducted daily in April, at around 50,000.

The active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai are down by 38.9% since mid-April. Over the past week, Mumbai has reported an average of 3,500 Covid-19 cases per day. Active cases have now dropped to 56,465, from the highest of 92,464 in mid-April, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The decline in number of cases has also improved availability of Covid beds in Mumbai. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said, “Our city has 7,409 Covid beds vacant today, including 100 ICU at 6:13pm.”

Of the 12,183 oxygen beds, 2,428 are available; of the 7,082 non-oxygen beds, 4,348 are available; 14 ventilator beds are available out of 1,467 total ventilator beds, and 86 ICU beds are available out of 1,423 available ICU beds, Chahal said.

The daily positivity rate has decreased by more than half. On Tuesday, it was 8.5% as opposed to 18-19% reported mid-April. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 5,542,859 tests with an overall positivity rate of 11.89%. Positivity rate is the number of positive cases reported as a per cent of total number of tests done.

The growth rate of Covid cases in Mumbai is 0.58%, and the doubling rate has increased to 116 days, up from as low as 35 days reported in April. Doubling rate is the number of days hypothetically needed for the present number of cases to double, based on the growth rate of cases over seven days.

The highest growth rate in Covid cases has been reported in North Mumbai, in wards corresponding to Borivli, Andheri East, Bandra East, and Kandivali.

The lowest growth rate has been reported in Marine lines and Girgaum area of South Mumbai, Chembur, Mulund and Vikhroli.