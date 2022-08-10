Mumbai sees 79% spike in Covid cases in a day with 852 fresh infections, 1 death
- With 433 people being discharged from hospitals after Covid-19 treatment, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported a 79 per cent jump in its daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the city logged 852 fresh infections on Wednesday. Mumbai also reported one Covid-related death. The number of new cases is the highest since July 1, when Mumbai saw 978 cases and two deaths.
Here are top five updates on Covid situation in Mumbai:
1. The number of fresh infections in Mumbai have been hovering near the 400-mark for the last seven days. On Tuesday as well, the city logged 476 fresh infections. On Wednesday, the fresh Covid cases went up by 79 per cent in just 24 hours.
2. Of the 852 cases on Wednesday, only 36 patients were symptomatic, while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, the BMC bulletin said. There are now 3,545 active cases of coronavirus in Mumbai city.
3. This spike can also be attributed to a rise in Covid testing. A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1.79 crore. A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.
4. With 433 people being discharged from hospitals after Covid-19 treatment, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday. The case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent as per the Covid bulletin.
5. The overall growth rate of Covid cases has improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795, news agency PTI reported.
(With PTI inputs)
