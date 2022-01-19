Mumbai sees marginal dip in Covid tally with 6,032 new cases, 12 deaths

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a slight drop in its fresh Covid-19 tally with 6,032 new cases being registered during the day. A day ago, the Maharashtra capital recorded 6,149 infections.

The latest figures pushed the active case count to 31,856 and the cumulative tally to 10,17,999. The city also registered 12 related deaths and 18,241 recoveries. This pushed the cumulative fatalities to 16,488 and recoveries to 9,66,985.

The number of deceased has gone up marginally for last day's count when seven people had lost their battle to the virus.

According to the latest updated bulletin released by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the country’s financial capital now has 5,058 patients in hospital of whom 538 were admitted during the day.

The current doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 66 days. The city civic body has imposed a number of restrictions to contain the latest resurgence in cases.