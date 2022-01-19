Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai sees marginal dip in Covid tally with 6,032 new cases, 12 deaths
mumbai news

Mumbai sees marginal dip in Covid tally with 6,032 new cases, 12 deaths

According to the latest updated bulletin, Mumbai now has 5,058 patients in hospital of whom 538 were admitted during the day.
Passengers arriving on outstation trains queue up for Covid-19 test by BMC at CSMT station in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Passengers arriving on outstation trains queue up for Covid-19 test by BMC at CSMT station in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a slight drop in its fresh Covid-19 tally with 6,032 new cases being registered during the day. A day ago, the Maharashtra capital recorded 6,149 infections.

The latest figures pushed the active case count to 31,856 and the cumulative tally to 10,17,999. The city also registered 12 related deaths and 18,241 recoveries. This pushed the cumulative fatalities to 16,488 and recoveries to 9,66,985. 

The number of deceased has gone up marginally for last day's count when seven people had lost their battle to the virus.

According to the latest updated bulletin released by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the country’s financial capital now has 5,058 patients in hospital of whom 538 were admitted during the day.

The current doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 66 days. The city civic body has imposed a number of restrictions to contain the latest resurgence in cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out