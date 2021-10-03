Mumbai sees marginal spike in Covid-19 cases in a month

The city has 4,713 active Covid-19 cases, a rise from the nearly 3,000 last month this time. Of the total 4,713 active cases, 45% are asymptomatic, according to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of active cases was around 3,000 since mid-August, however, by mid-September, the Mumbai witnessed a marginal spike in the number of cases due to which the number of active infections also went up. In August, the city was reporting between 250 and 350 cases, that went up to 400-500 being reported daily in September, as per the data.

As of October 2, of the total 4,713, 2,121 cases were asymptomatic, 2,300 cases were symptomatic, and 292 cases were critical. Owing to substantiating the number of asymptomatic cases, maximum patients are recovering at home. As of Saturday, around 70,000 citizens were under home quarantine considering they either tested positive or are high-risk contacts of patients.

Further, 573 cases were reported on Sunday, followed by three deaths. This took the tally to 744,389 and toll to 16,125. The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 720,412 recoveries. The mortality rate in the city is 2.16%.

According to BMC officials, the reason behind giving relaxations for opening of schools, temples and theatres has been undertaken, considering the case tally stabilising in the city. However, the BMC has maintained that it will monitor the situation till Tuesday to understand the impact of the Ganeshotsav.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, had earlier last week told HT, ‘I will not call in a safe position, but we are in a comfortable position as we are able to control the spike that has been reported till now. We will continue to monitor the situation up to October 5.”

Meanwhile, the BMC is in a comfortable position and one indication of that is the bed availability in the city. The city’s bed availability ratio is 88%. Further, the vacancy ratio in ICU beds is 76%, 91% in oxygen beds and 71% when it comes to availability of ventilators.