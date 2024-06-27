Mumbai sees usual rise in flu cases with monsoon arrival

MUMBAI: As the monsoon hits Mumbai, the city is witnessing an increase in viral flu cases, particularly dengue and swine flu. Healthcare professionals are raising concerns about the increasing number of patients coming to the hospitals with symptoms like high-grade fever and severe throat pain. The doctors cautioned citizens to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of these seasonal infections. Mumbai, India. June 21, 2024: Children are playing during rain in the Sion area of Mumbai on Friday. June 21, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Dr. Neeraj Tulara, an Infectious Disease specialist at Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, said, “We have had around 100 cases related to dengue and swine flu since last week. People come with symptoms like high-grade fever, cough, severe throat pain in case of swine flu. Whereas for dengue, it is high-grade fever along with headache, eye pain and back pain.”

Due to abrupt changes in temperature and increased humidity, the monsoon season provides a conducive environment for the viruses to multiply rapidly. Dr. Tulara specified that while swine flu is expected to last for at least a month more, dengue cases might last for up to three months.

He advised wearing masks, ensuring water is clean, and avoiding mosquito bites as dengue is a mosquito-borne disease. He also pointed out that individuals with weakened immune systems or existing health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at a greater risk of complications.

While saying that flu cases are usual for this time of the year as the weather changes drastically within a day, from cold with the rain to hot when the sun comes out, Dr. Girish Rajadhyaksha, head of medicine at Nair Hospital, informed that recovery takes between 3-5 days, and seven days at the maximum. “The best practice is to visit a doctor, especially if the fever goes up to 101 or beyond,” he added.

He advocated wearing masks, not sharing towels with the sick, keeping oneself hydrated, and following a balanced diet as preventive measures.

Emphasising the importance of early treatment, especially for senior citizens. Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, a senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, said, “Senior citizens need to make sure they get treated as early as possible if they notice symptoms like sore throat, fever, cold or cough. If any of these symptoms is present, one needs to consult a doctor rather than wait for it to subside on its own.”

She also stressed the importance of vaccination in preventing severe flu cases. “The best precaution for the flu is to take the vaccine. Even if people catch a flu after they have been vaccinated, they won’t be severely affected. If such patients are treated within 48 hours, they recover very soon.”