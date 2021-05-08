Mumbai: Stand-up comedians bring smile on tired faces of doctors

Laughter is the best medicine, and who knows this better than stand-up comedians. Several well-known comedians have joined hands with civic-run medical colleges in bringing a smile on the faces of the overwhelmed doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have never seen so many deaths...sometimes, we have to decide depending on the vitals of the patients whom to prioritise. We feel helpless...,” said a 28-year-old resident doctor from the orthopaedic department of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital.

He is one of the 700 resident doctors from the hospital who have been working tirelessly since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. He had also contracted the Covid-19 infection in January. So far, 262 resident doctors from the hospital alone have been infected with Covid-19 while taking care of the Covid-19 patients. In addition, 650 resident doctors from the other three civic-run medical colleges — King Edward Memorial (KEM), RN Cooper and BYL Nair hospitals — have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since last year.

The ongoing pandemic, especially the second wave, has taken a toll on the mental health of resident doctors who are the main pillars of the healthcare system.

“It is not only exhausting us physically but also mentally. Most of us have burnt out and have anxiety. The second wave is more stressful due to shortages of beds, medicines and oxygen because we have to deal with patients in need every day,” said a 29-year-old post-graduation student from the medicine department, KEM Hospital. “When we lose someone to the virus, we don’t even get the time to grief,” he added.

City psychiatrists cautioned about a possible rise in mental ailments due to the increased work demand, social isolation, decreased self-care and increased exposure to emotionally traumatic events at work and home.

Last week, a resident doctor at a private hospital in Delhi died by suicide due to severe stress amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Another 22-year-old medical student from Vadodara died by hanging himself from a fan on May 6 due to the stress related to Covid-19 duty.

“Hours long duty in Covid wards in personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the ongoing crisis can break anyone. These young doctors have been working since 14 months, which will leave a mark on their mental health,” said Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist who has been working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for counselling of the caregivers.

Laugh it out say hospitals

Resident doctors claim that almost 70% of them are suffering from Covid stress. To address the issues, medical colleges are inviting stand-up comedians to improve their mental health with humour.

“These brave fighters have been through a lot. They are exhausted and tired. So, other than counselling, we are trying to uplift their mood through humour. And comedy is the best way to keep them entertained,” said Dr Henal Shah, head of the psychiatry department, Nair Hospital.

Last week, actor and stand-up comedian Ali Asgar performed for the doctors at Sion hospital. He held a 45-minute programme for the doctors in the hospital premises, while maintaining social distance and Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“The health system is completely dependent on the shoulders of these young doctors. When I heard them laugh, I felt that, in some way, I have also contributed to the society during this pandemic,” Asgar said. “After the programme, so many students came and told me that they laughed so loudly after days. I have performed in different shows but never felt so happy,” he added.

Last week, stand-up comedian Sahil Shah, who is also the founder of East India Comedy, performed a virtual pro bono show for doctors of the medical colleges. Talking to HT, he said, “Both my parents are doctors, so I know the stress that they are going through. So, as soon as I got the invitation, I immediately accepted it, because that was my way of thanking them for their service. There were jokes about Covid-19 and viruses, which helped make the doctors laugh.”

Mumbai Dharkan, a group of NGOs, has tied up with medical colleges for the well-being of doctors. Other than providing nutritional food, they are also arranging different programmes for the mental health of the doctors. Under their initiative, well-known stand-up comedian Atul Khatri will perform for the doctors at Nair hospital on May 9.

Talking to HT, Khatri said this is the least he can for the young bravehearts who are fighting against an invisible enemy. “Laughter releases happy hormones, so even though I won’t be able take away their worries permanently, if I can make them forget their worries even for 30 minutes, my mission will be successful,” he said.

When asked about the topic of his stand-up, he said, “The current situation is extremely sensitive as everyone has lost their dear ones. We are all overwhelmed, so I don’t know if they would like to hear about Covid-19. So, I am yet to finalise it.”

Other than professional stand-up comedians, medical colleges are also inviting senior doctors to give a moral boost to the juniors through comedy. Dr Tushar Shah, an alumni of Nair hospital, also performed stand-up for the doctors.

Along with this, medical colleges are also trying to keep the doctors motivated through yoga, games and dancing.

Dr Anjali Chhabria, psychiatrist, Founder of Golden Citizens Trust and Mumbai Dharkan, said, “Soon, we will start dance therapy for doctors in medical colleges. All the doctors who are interested can participate in the virtual sessions.” Dr Ajita S Nayak, head of the psychiatry department at KEM hospital, said they have started yoga sessions for the doctors.