After six years, state allows recruitment in 196 aided schools

Mumbai: After six years, the state government has given its approval to fill 763 vacancies in 196 aided schools through the 2017 teacher recruitment process.

The education department has released a list of eligible candidates, who will be called for interviews and teaching skill assessments for class 6 to 12.

Earlier, the recruitment process for certain positions in the 2017 teacher recruitment was delayed due to ongoing court cases. However, the obstacles hindering the appointment process have now been resolved.

A circular stated that a total of 5,535 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these posts. Furthermore, the circular instructed schools to conduct interviews and assess the teaching skills of these candidates between July 18 and August 11.

Simultaneously, the government has announced plans to recruit 30,000 teachers in the first phase of this academic year. The recruitment process for this phase is expected to commence soon with the ongoing ‘Sanch Manyata’ (approval process for the student-teacher ratio) currently underway.

Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner, said the process has already been completed for 54,193 Zilla Parishad schools and 14,000 private schools.

“The state government has consistently made announcements regarding teacher recruitment, but due to various reasons, it has remained unfinished for the past six years. The recent announcement by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar to recruit 50,000 teachers is a welcome step. We urge the department to provide a detailed schedule for this recruitment process,” Mahendra Ganpule, Maharashtra Principals Association spokesperson, said.