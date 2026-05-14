Mumbai students excel despite 3.36% dip in Maharashtra’s CBSE Class 12 results

MUMBAI: Maharashtra recorded a pass percentage of 87.32% in the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with the results announced on Wednesday. The state witnessed a decline in overall performance compared to last year’s 90.68%. Patna, Bihar, India -May.13, 2026:Students celebrating after declared CBSE Board Class 12th examination results at Baldwin Academy, Boring road in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,May,13, 2026.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A total of 43,331 students had registered for the examinations, of whom 43,119 appeared and 36,923 cleared the exams. Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.95% against 85.92% among boys. The examinations were conducted across 352 centres for students from 606 schools in Maharashtra.

This year also marked the first use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations. Under the digital evaluation method, scanned answer sheets were assessed directly on a secure online platform, replacing the traditional manual checking system. Officials said the move was aimed at improving accuracy, speed and transparency while reducing errors in totaling and evaluation.

Among Mumbai’s top-performing schools were Delhi Public School Nerul, R N Podar School and Junior College and Bal Bharati Public School.

Commerce stream

Diya Patel and Riddhi Goyal from Delhi Public School, Nerul, emerged among the top scorers in the commerce stream with 99.2%.

Speaking to HT, Patel said she plans to pursue higher studies in commerce from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Goyal, who is also pursuing formal training in Bharatanatyam, is preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and hopes to secure admission to Shri Ram College of Commerce. She aspires to become a chartered accountant.

“For commerce, SRCC will provide better career opportunities compared to others,” Goyal said.

Science stream

In the science stream, Mrinalini Singh and Pratham Sharma from R N Podar School and Junior College, Santacruz, scored 98%.

Reflecting on her preparation strategy, Singh said she had initially joined private coaching classes for JEE preparation but later decided to focus entirely on Class 12 studies. “I withdrew midway from coaching and concentrated on my board preparation,” she said, adding that her love for mathematics has inspired her to pursue a career in data science. For Sharma, the result brought mixed emotions after the controversy surrounding the NEET examination.

“I have been very upset since yesterday after hearing about the re-NEET examination and the huge scam related to these examinations. This has had a very unfortunate and emotional impact on students who appeared for the NEET exam,” Sharma said. Sharma, who appeared for NEET on May 3, said he wants to pursue research in medicine and is planning to enrol in a bio-medicine degree course.

Humanities stream

Humanities students also registered exceptional performances.

Nandika Prakash from DPS Nerul scored 98.8% and said she chose humanities to prepare for a future career in civil services. “To achieve my goal of becoming a civil servant, I chose humanities because it helps me prepare for competitive examinations,” she said.

Prakash, who had scored 99.4% in Class 10, credited her teachers for helping her maintain consistency in studies. “Whenever I had doubts, I connected with my teachers and they helped me solve them, even over WhatsApp. That support helped me a lot,” she added.

Monisha Mulupuru from Bal Bharati School, Kharghar, also scored 98.8% in humanities and said disciplined self-study played a major role in her success. “I preferred self-study and consistency. I followed a three-day revision formula before examinations for every subject,” she said. Mulupuru plans to pursue a degree in management and said she may consider civil services in the future if circumstances permit.

‘Disability never defined my dreams’: Student with 75% disability scores 93.4%, secures govt law admission

Defying physical limitations with determination and discipline, Army Public School Mumbai student Yuvangad Singh scored 93.4% in the CBSE Class 12 examinations despite living with Cerebral Palsy (Quadriparesis) and Amblyopia, with 75% disability.

Yuvangad studied English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Information Technology and has already secured admission to Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai after obtaining a strong CLAT score.

Aspiring to crack the UPSC examination in the future, Yuvangad said maintaining a strict routine helped him stay focused on his goals.

“Regular studies along with occupational therapy and physiotherapy helped me remain disciplined and committed,” he said. Teachers and family members described his achievement as a story of perseverance, courage and resilience in the face of immense physical challenges.