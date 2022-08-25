Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. This is expected to give motorists relief from the back-breaking experience while navigating potholes, especially in monsoon.
Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. By this month-end, the government is also expected to finalise an agreement with the ministry of railways to acquire a 45-acre plot in Dharavi.
Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Anil Parab welcomed the announcements. “The development of Mumbai will happen for good, regardless of who initiates it. There is no need for anyone to feel bad if Mumbaikars get good roads.”
Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt. “The state has decided to make the asphalt roads concrete. A tender for 400 km has already been issued while another for 200 km is in the process,” he said, adding that by March next year, a tender for 600-km roads would be floated.
The financial reason for potholes would be eliminated, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, taking potshots at Sena that has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for three decades.
“The Dharavi redevelopment plan could not go ahead as we wanted the railway plot. We have paid ₹800 crore to the railways and an agreement for handing over the land will be reached by August 30,” Fadnavis said.
He told the lower house that several projects such as redevelopment of slums on railway land and airport land and police housing would be taken up. He also announced that the rent paid to the tenants for BDD chawl redevelopment and Patrawala Chawl redevelopment would be increased to ₹25,000 from the existing ₹18,000 and ₹22,000 respectively.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh
The third edition of St John's All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John's was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills. In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.
