Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years

Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years

mumbai news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. This is expected to give motorists relief from the back-breaking experience while navigating potholes, especially in monsoon.

Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. By this month-end, the government is also expected to finalise an agreement with the ministry of railways to acquire a 45-acre plot in Dharavi.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Anil Parab welcomed the announcements. “The development of Mumbai will happen for good, regardless of who initiates it. There is no need for anyone to feel bad if Mumbaikars get good roads.”

Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt. “The state has decided to make the asphalt roads concrete. A tender for 400 km has already been issued while another for 200 km is in the process,” he said, adding that by March next year, a tender for 600-km roads would be floated.

The financial reason for potholes would be eliminated, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, taking potshots at Sena that has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for three decades.

“The Dharavi redevelopment plan could not go ahead as we wanted the railway plot. We have paid 800 crore to the railways and an agreement for handing over the land will be reached by August 30,” Fadnavis said.

He told the lower house that several projects such as redevelopment of slums on railway land and airport land and police housing would be taken up. He also announced that the rent paid to the tenants for BDD chawl redevelopment and Patrawala Chawl redevelopment would be increased to 25,000 from the existing 18,000 and 22,000 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth 2.5 crore

    Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.

  • Students protesting at the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus on Wednesday. (Sourced)

    LU students stage protest against police

    Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.

  • Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)

    AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages

    In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.

  • HT Image

    Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud

    Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.

  • Students participating in the debate competition being held at St John’s School in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)

    Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh

    The third edition of St John's All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John's was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills. In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out