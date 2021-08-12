Mumbai to get 159,000 vaccine doses on Thursday night; drive to resume on Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was set to receive 159,000 vaccine doses on Thursday night, which will be distributed to vaccine centres on Friday. Vaccination drive will resume in the city only on Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

There will be no vaccination in the city at public vaccine centres on Friday. In a statement on Wednesday, BMC had announced that vaccination drive has been suspended for Thursday and Friday, due to shortage of vaccines.

Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC’s public health department, on Thursday evening said, “We are to receive 159,000 vaccine doses tonight. Around 10,000 or so are Covaxin doses while the rest are Covishield.”

BMC had previously received 45,000 vaccine doses on last Saturday.

On Wednesday, 39,538 beneficiaries were inoculated in the city. Of the beneficiaries, 11,758 received their second dose and 27,779 with the first dose. So far, a total of 1,926,530 citizens have been fully vaccinated and 5,769,495 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with their first dose in Mumbai.

Due to shortage in vaccine doses, fewer beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city as compared with the vaccination capacity. On August 10, 43,003 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai, of which 12,973 received their second dose and 30,030 the first dose. On August 9, 97,967 beneficiaries were vaccinated of which 32,226 received their second dose and 65,741 the first dose. On August 9, BMC-run vaccine centres administered jabs to 46,969 beneficiaries, state and centre operated vaccine centres to 3,980 beneficiaries, and private centres vaccinated 47,018 beneficiaries.