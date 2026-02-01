Mumbai: In a move aimed at making train toilets odour-free, Mumbai will soon get its first anaerobic microbial inoculum (AMI) bacteria plant along with a laboratory at the Lower Parel railway workshop. Mumbai to get first bacterial plant at Lower Parel.

The bacteria, originally sourced from Antarctica, was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for bio-toilets to efficiently break down human waste into odourless, pathogen-free biogas and water, addressing sanitation issues in long-distance trains. According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the plant will have the capacity to produce 300,000 litres of bacterial liquid per day.

The facility’s construction is scheduled to begin in July and is expected to be completed within six months. The AMI plant will be a specialised unit designed to cultivate and produce microbial bacteria capable of decomposing human faecal matter through anaerobic digestion, a biological process that works in the absence of oxygen.

“We want to enhance the efficiency of the bio-toilet system installed in its Express trains. For this purpose, this anaerobic microbial inoculum (bacteria) plant is being established. The bacteria is currently procured from external sources and its quality is not up to the mark,” said a WR official.

WR officials said existing units are located far from Western Railway workshops, and because AMI bacteria has a limited shelf life, its quality often declines by the time it reaches the trains. This reduces the bacteria’s effectiveness, sometimes leading to a foul odour inside trains and along the tracks as they pass.

Officials said that with an in-house plant, they would be able to ensure quality and the timely availability of the bacteria. “To keep foul odour levels in check, high-quality bacteria is essential,” a WR official added.

At present, to prevent human waste from being discharged directly onto railway tracks, bio-digester tanks of about 120-litre capacity have been installed in train toilets. The bacteria breaks down waste into water and gases within six to eight hours, which is then released along the tracks.

Each bio-digester tank requires around 60 litres of bacteria. The bacteria has a lifespan of about 18 months, after which it must be replaced. In addition, as some bacteria can be washed away with water, periodic refilling is required.

WR operates more than 1,200 mail and express coaches. AMI-based bio-digestion technology has been in use across Indian Railways for the past eight to ten years in train bio-toilets, and the new lab is set to make this easier and more efficient.