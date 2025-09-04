Mumbai to soon get new Metro, Thane Ring Metro approved too: Route, cost, other details

Mumbai is soon set to get two new metro corridors as part of a massive infrastructure push cleared by the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday. The state approved the ₹23,487 crore Metro Line-11 from Wadala to Gateway of India and a 29-km circular metro for Thane, alongside a slew of other projects including the Pune–Lonavala suburban rail expansion and a 25-km elevated road connecting Thane to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). New colored Monorail racks have arrived at the Wadala Monorail Depot.(Raju Shinde/HT)

Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet also cleared extensions to Pune and Nagpur Metro lines, new stations in Pune, an international business hub in Nagpur, and policy measures in energy and tribal development.

Here's all you need to know about the new projects

Mumbai Metro 11: Wadala to Gateway of India

The 17.51 km Metro Line-11, an extension of the green line, will connect Anik Depot in Wadala to the Gateway of India via Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar. The corridor will integrate with Metro 3 (Aqua Line), Metro 4, the Monorail at Wadala, and suburban stations like Byculla and CSMT. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited will design, construct and operate the project.

Length of route: 17.51 km long metro corridor from Wadala to Gateway of India

Route: Extends from Anik Depot (Wadala) to Gateway of India via Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar

Links with Metro 4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavali)

Links with Metro 3 (Aqua line: Aarey–BKC–Cuffe Parade)

Connects with Monorail at Wadala and suburban stations like Byculla and CSMT

Cost: ₹23,487 crore

Agency: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Thane Ring Metro

The state approved a 29-km circular metro line in Thane city, to be executed by the Thane Municipal Corporation at a cost of ₹12,200 crore. The project is a key push from deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who also heads the urban development department.

Length of route: 29 km circular metro in Thane city

Agency: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

Cost: ₹12,200 crore

Special focus: Backed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department

Thane–NMIA Elevated Road

A 25-km, six-lane elevated road will link Thane and Mira-Bhayander to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. With six interchanges, the ₹6,430 crore project by CIDCO is expected to cut travel time from 90 minutes to 30 minutes.

Length of route: 25 km elevated road from Thane to Navi Mumbai International Airport

Features: Six-lane road with six interchanges; will cut travel time from 90 minutes to 30 minutes

Connectivity: Will link Thane and Mira-Bhayander to NMIA

Cost: ₹6,430 crore

Agency: CIDCO

Pune–Lonavala suburban rail

The cabinet cleared construction of a third and fourth line between Pune and Lonavala at a cost of ₹5,100 crore. The project, to be implemented by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, is expected to ease congestion and cut travel time on the busy corridor.

Project: Third and fourth rail lines between Pune and Lonavala approved

Agency: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC)

Cost: ₹5,100 crore

Benefit: Will cut travel time between Pune and Lonavala

Other Projects Approved