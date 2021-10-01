Mumbai traffic constable jumps on car’s bonnet to stop violator

A Mumbai traffic police constable went a step further to stop a traffic violator by jumping on the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop through a vehicle going in the wrong direction at Andheri west on Thursday, officials said.

The accused was booked by the DN Nagar police on the complaint of the constable after the driver managed to flee with the car. The incident took place at 11.00 am near Azad Nagar metro station when the constable attached to the DN Nagar traffic division was on duty at the intersection.

According to the complainant identified as Vijaysingh Sukh, he was manning traffic below the metro station when he saw a black Hyundai car going towards JP Road from the wrong side.

Sukh said he gestured the car driver to stop but the driver just waved some identity card at him and said that he was from the press and proceeded without stopping.

Sukh added that he then jumped on the car’s bonnet and sat on it. Officers from the DN Nagar police station said that a ruckus was created but the car driver did not stop and drove in spite of the constable sitting on its bonnet.

The police have booked the driver of the car for rash driving and committing an act endangering the life of a public servant under sections 279, 353 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are trying to trace the driver of the car and will arrest him soon,” said an officer from the DN Nagar police station.