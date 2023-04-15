Traffic police catch 11,134 for driving on wrong side

MUMBAI: Sunil Soumaya (53) was booked by the Bandra police on Thursday after he was caught riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the north-bound stretch from Turner Road towards Lucky Junction in Bandra west. HT Image

Soumaya was caught by traffic constable Samir Yadav, who was posted at the junction as a part of a special drive against people driving on the wrong side of the road. The traffic police registered an FIR of rash driving against Soumaya under sections 184 and 279 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Soumaya is not the only one to be booked. In the past one week, the Mumbai traffic police have got 11,134 cases were recorded, 224 FIRs registered against drivers, who were on the wrong side of the road and referred 809 driving licences for suspension or cancellation to the Regional Transport Office.

According to the traffic police officers, a special drive was conducted from April 6 to April 13 across the city against wrong side driving during which 11,134 cases were registered and an amount of ₹41.52 lakhs was recovered from the offenders.

The traffic police have also seized 1,174 driving licenses and 204 vehicles of offenders. The traffic police officers said that they had been receiving several complaints of people driving on the wrong side.

“We have carried out a special drive for the past one week and have lodged 224 FIRs. We will continue this drive to reduce the menace,” said Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

“The offenders will be booked for rash driving and their licences will be sent for suspension or cancellation depending on the nature and gravity of the offence,” added Padwal.