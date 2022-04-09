Mumbai traffic police launch independent Twitter handle
MUMBAI: The Mumbai Traffic police has launched a new Twitter handle to deal exclusively with traffic related public grievances and reach out to citizens for daily issues and suggestions regarding traffic, officials said.
The handle @MTPHereToHelp is an independent twitter handle which was launched on Friday evening with a view to improve and ease the commute of city residents
According to the traffic police officials, with the increasing number of vehicles in the city, even traffic violations have been increasing and they have been observing that people need to be made aware of the traffic rules and ensure that they abide by the same.
The twitter handle will create awareness among the citizens about traffic rules and also alert them about temporary changes in routes during emergency situations.
Police officers said that there is a dedicated team of police personnel deputed at the traffic control room for speedy redressal of traffic related public grievances through the related traffic division.
-
Thieves pose as Bihar govt officers, steal 60-foot iron bridge with locals' help
Junior engineer of the state irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi said when government officers realised they have been trapped by the thieves, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Nasriganj police station.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students. The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training.
-
Central agencies to look into bomb hoax threat to Bengaluru schools
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any. At least 15 schools in the city and its outskirts received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning triggering panic among students, parents and school managements, which the police later declared as a hoax after conducting searches.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding Crypto gamification platform 'One World Nation' (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg. One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.
-
Startup mantra: Charging up EV battery space
Pune: Log9 Materials, an indigenous deep-tech startup, is redefining the electric vehicle industry's battery charging standards with its two-wheeler and three-wheeler battery pack utilising the supercapacitor expertise. In the beginning… AAkshay Singhalcomes from the small town of Deoband in Saharanpur district while KKartik Hajelahails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. While Akshay was pursuing Material Sciences, Kartik did his Chemical Engineering in IIT Roorkee. In 2017 they shifted their base to Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics