Mumbai: Trains will be affected on these suburban railway lines for 27 hours from November 19

Published on Nov 10, 2022 07:34 PM IST

All six railway lines between CSMT-Masjid Bunder will remain closed for train traffic during the block which will start at 11 pm on November 19 and end at 2 am on November 21.

The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh commuters who travel daily by the Central Railway's suburban trains as well as those traveling by outstation trains.
The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh commuters who travel daily by the Central Railway's suburban trains as well as those traveling by outstation trains.
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The Central Railway on Thursday announced a 27-hour `block' from the night of November 19 for dismantling the British-era Carnac Bridge between CSMT and Masjid Bunder on its suburban line in Mumbai.

No local trains will ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Wadala station on the Harbour line, and no local as well as long-distance trains will run between CSMT and Byculla on its main line during the special block, Central Railway's chief PRO Shivaji Sutar told PTI.

All six railway lines between CSMT-Masjid Bunder will remain closed for train traffic during the block which will start at 11 pm on November 19 and end at 2 am on November 21.

Also Read | Gokhale Bridge will open by September 2023: BMC

The officials also informed that trains will be run at less frequency between Vadala Road and Kurla and beyond as well as AC services running on Sunday wont't be available either. More than 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network comprising `Harbour' and `Main' lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.

The Central Railway also informed that adequate buses have been requested to run by the Municipalities in the block affected areas to ensure passenger convenience.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
