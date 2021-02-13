Mumbai: Two arrested with two pistols, six live cartridges

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested two people from Goregaon and recovered two pistols, six live cartridges and two magazines. The arrested accused — Dhirendrapratap Satyadev Singh, 42, and Bansilal Sunderlal Jayswal, 46 — are residents of Ambernath in Thane.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed the two, said inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11 of crime branch

During interrogation the accused said they brought the weapons from Uttar Pradesh to sell in Mumbai. A further probe is going on to check past criminal records of the duo. They were produced before a magistrate court and have been remanded in police custody till February 17, said Mane.