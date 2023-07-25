‘Orange’ alert today, but rain to abate later: IMD forecast

Mumbai: The city has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert on July 25, indicating another day of heavy rain after Monday’s brief respite.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) base weather station in Santacruz recorded 101mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am Monday but subsequently saw just 23mm of rain till 5:30pm.

The city’s coastal station at Colaba saw calmer weather than the suburbs, recording 45mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am, followed by just 3.6mm of rain during the day.

“Conditions in the city will continue to remain overcast, and there are chances of heavy rain on Tuesday, but as we approach the end of the month, we will see decreasing intensity in rainfall as the influence of low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulation over Central India and the Bay of Bengal will diminish. However, Thane and Raigad districts will continue to see heavy showers for a few more days,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai.

Thane has been placed under an ‘orange’ alert till July 26 and Raigad on an ‘orange’ alert till July 27, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Monday’s maximum temperature in Mumbai was 27.7 degrees Celsius (three degrees below normal), while the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius (one degree below normal).

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the maximum temperature will hover between 28-29 degrees Celsius till July 30, while the minimum temperature will hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius.