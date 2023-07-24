'Orange' alert in Gujarat after heavy rain; Mumbai gets respite from downpour. Top updates

After witnessing heavy rainfall over the weekend, parts of Maharashtra got some respite from the downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the Mumbai's ‘orange’ alert to ‘yellow’ alert for Monday. It also issued an ‘orange alert’ with moderate spells of rain at isolated places in Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. I Pedestrians holding their umbrellas walk in the rain at Sion, in Mumbai. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Follow Maharashtra rain LIVE UPDATES here

Meanwhile, the heavy showers battered parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka, while, the flood water receded in several districts in state's southern and Saurashtra regions including Junagadh. The officials are now working restore normalcy in the affected areas, adding around 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in the district.

Also Read: Junagadh flood: Orange alert in Gujarat for next 2 days, heavy rain likely

IMD on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state is expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy showers in Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

Here are the top updates on Gujarat and Maharashtra rain:

1. A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the Mumbai, PTI reported quoting a police official. The landslide took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured.

2. At least 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 10 days in parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.

3. Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.

4. Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka. The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain for the last four days.

5. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, after they were trapped in Gujarat's Mocha village due to waterlogging.

Also Read: Two chronic waterlogging spots become flood-free this year

6. On Sunday, parts of Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Botad, Surat and Bharuch were among the districts that received between 50-117 mm rainfall in four hours till 10 am, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said, reported PTI.

7. Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

8. In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)