Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad

Jul 24, 2023 05:34 AM IST
Close to 4,500 houses have been reported damaged due to the relentless downpour, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the state.

Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is bracing itself for heavy rain over the next four days, as authorities remain on high alert to tackle the issues caused by excessive precipitation. The situation comes in the aftermath of a massive landslide that struck Irshalwadi in Raigad district's Khalapur tehsil.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) had been conducting search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit area for four days after the disaster struck. However, the NDRF has now called off their operations with little hope of finding any more survivors. The devastating landslide has claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.

Close to 4,500 houses have been reported damaged due to the relentless downpour, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the state.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.

  Jul 24, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat, water level rises in Dwarka dam

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka.

    The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain battering parts of Gujarat's Dwarka for the last four days.

  Jul 24, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    16 people died due to rain related incidents in Vidarbha in past 10 days

    At least 16 people have died in Maharashtra due to rain related incidents in Vidarbha region in past 10 days including three in Yavatmal district, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said.

  Jul 24, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad

    The rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives, officials said.

    "As decided by District Administration, other senior officials and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration," NDRF said.

Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad

Updated on Jul 24, 2023 05:32 AM IST

Close to 4,500 houses have been reported damaged due to the relentless downpour, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the state.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.
New JJ hospital building only 24 % complete in three years

The ₹700 crore project will also house a VVIP ward and cardiovascular, neurosurgery, paediatric, urology, gastroenterology, surgical oncology, neurology, endocrinology, paediatrics, nephrology, chest and pulmonary diseases, pharmacology, haematology, rheumatology, medical oncology, and other departments

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:40 AM IST
First pedestrian subway connecting CSMT with Metro-3 Line gets go-ahead

Passengers using the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai will have direct access to the Aqua Line metro station through an underground pedestrian subway. The 365-meter-long pathway will ease movement and provide easy access to two modes of public transit. The subway will start from platform number 1 of CSMT and end at Azad Maidan metro station. Access to the subway will require an access card. The cost of construction will be shared by the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways. The subway will include features such as travelators, lifts, escalators, refreshment sections, and toilet blocks.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:39 AM IST
Gargai dam will create more space for wildlife, claims BMC

Project documents submitted for obtaining forest clearance (FC) revealed that a total of 814-hectare land will be affected by the dam, of which 557 hectares of forest land will be submerged. The documents also showed that 618 tribal families will be displaced from the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:38 AM IST
MNS workers vandalise toll naka in Nashik after Raj Thackeray's son is stopped

The highway is owned by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and two stages of the project were commissioned in 2023, one by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second by chief minister Eknath Shinde

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Present tense over 'future chief minister'

For the past fortnight, the main topic under discussion in the corridors of power has been if Ajit would replace Shinde

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Nurse crawls under train to cross track, loses limbs

A nurse lost a leg and a hand after crawling under a stationary goods train to cross the track and the train suddenly started moving, crushing her.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Sanitation worker electrocuted in Kalina

Sanitation worker electrocuted to death while cleaning a drain in Mumbai, India. The man, known as Anna, fell and clung onto a wire of a water pump.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:37 AM IST
Two arrested for duping over 100 people on pretext of loans

Two persons have been arrested for duping over 100 people in Maharashtra by promising them loans in exchange for processing fees. The accused used fake names and firms to lure victims.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:37 AM IST
9,459 child deaths in tribal areas in a year

The report showed that despite spending crores of rupees on nutritious meals and other such schemes, 37,292 children died in the last four years in the 16 districts, including Nandurbar, Dule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Raigad, Ahmednagar and Pune

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Irshalwadi landslide: Raigad district administration issues IDs to survivors to speed up rehabilitation process

124 survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide in India have been issued identification cards and received financial assistance from the district administration. The documents will help with the rehabilitation process for the affected villagers.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:35 AM IST
History-sheeter makes RDX-laden tanker hoax call after tiff with driver

The accused, identified as Nilesh Pandey, provided the registration number of the tanker to the police. According to the police, during the interrogation, Pandey confessed that there was a heated argument with the tanker driver on Friday night as the vehicle dashed into his bike on Ghodbunder Road

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:35 AM IST
Fraudulent TDS withdrawal case: Bizman used 33.87 crore to purchase and renovate a restaurant

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered that one of the accused in a tax refund fraud case, Rajesh Shetty, used the proceeds to renovate his restaurant and purchase a new one. The ED has seized assets worth ?166 crore so far in connection with the case.

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:35 AM IST
Mumbai's wait for more AC local trains gets longer

Right now, there are only 14 AC locals running on both Western and Central Railways catering to 1.5 lakh daily commuters, and this skewed equation has commuters emphasising the need to increase the number

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:40 AM IST
Rescue operation at Irshalwadi called off

Speaking to the media, Raigad guardian minister Uday Samant said, "The last body discovered on Saturday was in bad condition. The doctors and NDRF told us that now the bodies are not likely to be in one piece. They briefed the collector, and hence a decision was taken

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:34 AM IST
