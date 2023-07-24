Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad
Close to 4,500 houses have been reported damaged due to the relentless downpour, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the state.
Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is bracing itself for heavy rain over the next four days, as authorities remain on high alert to tackle the issues caused by excessive precipitation. The situation comes in the aftermath of a massive landslide that struck Irshalwadi in Raigad district's Khalapur tehsil.
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) had been conducting search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit area for four days after the disaster struck. However, the NDRF has now called off their operations with little hope of finding any more survivors. The devastating landslide has claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 24, 2023 05:34 AM IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat, water level rises in Dwarka dam
Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka.
The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain battering parts of Gujarat's Dwarka for the last four days.
- Jul 24, 2023 05:32 AM IST
16 people died due to rain related incidents in Vidarbha in past 10 days
At least 16 people have died in Maharashtra due to rain related incidents in Vidarbha region in past 10 days including three in Yavatmal district, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said.
- Jul 24, 2023 05:21 AM IST
NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad
The rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives, officials said.
"As decided by District Administration, other senior officials and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration," NDRF said.