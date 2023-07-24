Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad

Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is bracing itself for heavy rain over the next four days, as authorities remain on high alert to tackle the issues caused by excessive precipitation. The situation comes in the aftermath of a massive landslide that struck Irshalwadi in Raigad district's Khalapur tehsil. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) had been conducting search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit area for four days after the disaster struck. However, the NDRF has now called off their operations with little hope of finding any more survivors. The devastating landslide has claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.

Close to 4,500 houses have been reported damaged due to the relentless downpour, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the state.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to all residents to remain cautious and vigilant during these trying times.