Mumbai unveils its first double-decker flyover with integrated metro line

Mumbai: The city has inaugurated its first double-decker flyover, featuring a road on the lower deck and the Metro-9 line passing above it. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) opened the road to the public after completing the project in two years, following the relocation of a high-voltage double circuit generation power line. The structure is expected to significantly ease road traffic at Pleasant Park, Hatkesh, and Silver Park Junctions in Mira Road. HT Photo

According to MMRDA officials, the state-of-the-art infrastructure integrates a double-decker metro viaduct with a flyover on Metro-9. Stretching approximately 1 kilometre in length and elevated 5.5 metres above the current road level, the structure is expected to significantly ease road traffic at Pleasant Park, Hatkesh, and Silver Park Junctions in Mira Road, which currently accommodates 800 vehicles per hour.

Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said: "Given the space constraints in Mumbai and its suburbs, this flyover was designed to integrate with metro pillars. Now, you will see the metro operating on the upper level while vehicles commute on the flyover below, with road-level traffic flowing smoothly. This project provides a modern solution to meet Mumbai's transportation needs, reducing traffic congestion and offering commuters a faster, safer, and more convenient travel experience. It will be crucial for Mumbai's growing needs and future urban development."

Sources indicate that the flyover leads to the Dahisar checknaka, a notorious choke point for motorists. The double-decker structure is anticipated to provide substantial benefits to commuters, reducing travel time by 8 to 10 minutes and facilitating smoother vehicle flow.

Highlighting its advantages, sources noted that the flyover has enabled efficient land use by integrating road and metro infrastructure into a single structure. "The design facilitates easy transfer between different modes of transport, enhances the city's aesthetics, and allows for future expansion. Additionally, it enables rapid project implementation and minimises environmental impact, helping to meet the growing urban needs and traffic demands," an official explained.

To expedite construction, I-girder (flyover pier cap) precast elements technology was employed. The project was completed within two years, with U-girders erected during daylight hours without disrupting traffic flow, utilising a technology known as the 'Tyre Straddle Carrier'. This innovative approach allows vehicles to pass through its arms, unlike traditional cranes that typically restrict traffic.

One of the major challenges faced during construction was the double circuit Dahanu-Versova power line. To ensure the functionality of the Metro, this double-circuit power line was elevated to 75 metres above ground level, making it the second tallest in Maharashtra.