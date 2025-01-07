Menu Explore
Mumbai wakes to a cool Tuesday morning with temperatures below normal

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 03:15 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz

Mumbai: The city experienced a crisp, cool start to Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, 1.8 degrees below the seasonal norm. In south Mumbai, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The IMD registers minimum temperatures at 5:30 a.m. and maximum temperatures at 5:30 p.m. daily.

The city experienced a crisp, cool start to Tuesday(HT Photo)
The city experienced a crisp, cool start to Tuesday(HT Photo)

The dip in temperatures and accompanying chilly winds have been attributed to the influence of northerly winds. “This is the result of northerly winds blowing towards Mumbai,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai. He clarified that the phenomenon is typical for winter and does not qualify as a cold wave. Kamble added that temperatures are expected to rise after a day.

On Monday evening, Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Colaba registered 28 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below the average. The maximum temperature for Tuesday will be released later in the evening.

