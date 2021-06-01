Mumbai weather: Partly cloudy skies, little chance of rain rest of this week​

Despite a five-day severe weather warning issued for Maharashtra on May 31, Mumbai woke up to a drier, sunnier morning on Tuesday, with only light rains or drizzles expected to prevail for the rest of the day. The city received 48.3mm of rain since 8.30am on Monday, of which 48mm had fallen by 5.30pm, indicating that only trace amounts of rain fell early Tuesday.

About a third of Maharashtra’s 36 districts (including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar) have been placed under green alert for Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- indicating less chance of severe weather -- while the rest of Maharashtra has been placed under yellow alert. In fact, as per IMD’s seven-day forecast for its weather stations in Santacruz, only “partly cloudy skies” are expected to prevail from Wednesday, with little chance of rain.

According to a spokesperson with IMD’s regional meteorological centre in Mumbai, “There is a chance of very intense pre-monsoon showers over a 48 hour period on the coming weekend. But for now, rains will remain very sporadic over the Konkan coast. Heavier rains will be felt in Marathwada and north madhya Maharashtra.”

Conditions in Mumbai, meanwhile, are likely to get muggier with relative humidity levels having gone up to 77% as of this morning (as against 61% on Sunday evening). This is especially since daytime temperature is expected to rise in the absence of moderate showers like Monday, touching near normal levels (about 34 degrees Celsius) today.