Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on August 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 16, 2024, is 28.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.65 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 17, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 18, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.4 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.92 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy