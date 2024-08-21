Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 21, 2024, is 29.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|27.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.88 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy