Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 19, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 19, 2025, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.

Mumbai weather update on February 19, 2025
Mumbai weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 146.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 20, 202528.62Sky is clear
February 21, 202528.55Sky is clear
February 22, 202530.11Sky is clear
February 23, 202529.36Sky is clear
February 24, 202529.70Sky is clear
February 25, 202528.63Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.08Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.62 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.61 °C Light rain
Chennai27.23 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.36 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.59 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.16 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi25.74 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

