Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 19, 2025, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 146.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 20, 2025
|28.62
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|28.55
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|30.11
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|29.36
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|29.70
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|28.63
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.08
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025
