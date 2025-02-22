Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 22, 2025, is 29.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 29.33 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 29.53 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 29.55 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 29.80 Scattered clouds February 27, 2025 29.01 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 29.58 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 28.87 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.