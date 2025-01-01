Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for January 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 1, 2025, is 26.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.4 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 2, 2025
|26.95
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|27.36
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|26.66
|Scattered clouds
|January 5, 2025
|26.24
|Overcast clouds
|January 6, 2025
|25.66
|Broken clouds
|January 7, 2025
|24.93
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|24.67
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025
